Lufkin police arrested Thomas Graham, 31, of Lufkin, after he allegedly set a family member’s kitchen on fire, stole their purse, assaulted them and slapped a phone our of their hand so they couldn’t call 911 in the 900 block of Kurth Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
He allegedly left the home in the family member’s car, which he did not have permission to take, the report states. Officers caught up with Graham after he wrecked the vehicle a short time later and took him into custody.
