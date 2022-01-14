The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Delanna Roshan Ross, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than or equal to $200; Blake Anthony Wheaton, 22, of Lufkin, resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest/detention; Cody Lynn Mangum, 32, of Russellville, Arizona, criminal trespass and warrants for assault by threat and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jessica Anne Shelley, 38, of Huntington, criminal trespass; Samuel Benton Peloquen, 59, of Lufkin, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property between $100 and $750; Jeremy Michael Luce, 40, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and a warrant for assault of family/household member while impeding breath/circulation; and Sean Jose Vasquez, 23, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, two counts of no driver’s license and assault/family violence.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.