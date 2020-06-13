Lufkin police arrested Anthony Wright, 48, of Nacogdoches, on a charge of burglary of a building after Texas Home Health employees found him on the back porch of their office. They said things had been moved inside the business, but they didn’t notice anything taken except for some candy from one employee’s desk.
Officers made contact with Wright, and he admitted to sleeping on the porch after he found a door open to the business but said he did not go inside. However, officers found a first aid kit, face masks branded with the Texas Home Health logo, a jacket and candy in Wright’s possession. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Pinewood Park Apartments in the 200 block of Percy Simond Avenue. Officers did not locate any suspects or shell casings when they arrived. The incident is still under investigation.
A woman in the 2900 block of John Redditt Drive reported being harassed by a man online.
The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Cody Glen Dew, 37, of Hallsville, theft of property; and Marcos Antonio Castellanos, 52, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for no driver’s license, no insurance and motor vehicle inspection violation.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Adam Randal Parrish, 37, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and warrants for no insurance, driving while license invalid, displaying expired license plates and six counts of defective or no stop lamps; Ryan Patrick Tullos, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault family violence; Marquis Dejaun White, 22, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for another agency hold of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon; Sheara Monique Browning, age unavailable, of San Augustine, warrants for criminal mischief; Larry Wayne Price II, of Lufkin, warrants for driving while intoxicated, bail jumping/failure to appear, assault causing bodily injury and two counts of assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jonathan Russels Suggs, 39, of Huntsville, on warrants for parole violation/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while license invalid, two counts of no liability insurance and three counts of displaying expired license plates.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Ronderious Narcisse Berry, 23, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.
The Angelina County Jail housed 213 inmates as of noon Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.