LDN Police Reports

A thief stole a change purse from a vehicle that was entered in the 700 block of Conn Avenue around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

A couple reported mutual assault in the 2400 block of East Denman Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.