The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Yolanda Lashae Gardner, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causes bodily injury/family violence; Quinton Lorenz Yarbrough, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of less than 20 units of LSD, possession of between 3 and 28 grams of a Schedule III controlled substance, accident involving damage and a warrant for assault/family violence; Anthony Nathan Blake Sr., 54, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Israel Ortega Garcia, 34, of Lufkin, public intoxication, resisting arrest, search or transport and warrants for speeding, wrong/fictional/altered/obscured vehicle registration, nine counts of no driver’s license, five counts of no insurance and three counts of expired or no license plates; Gabino Montano-Ventura, 33, of Corrigan, DWI; and Johnny Champs, 58, no address listed, public intoxication.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: John Raymond Wilson, 37, of Zavalla, warrant for judgment/criminal mischief causing damages between $100 and $750; Jerry Mack Hardy, 42, of Huntington, warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Schedule I controlled substance; Luis Daniel Ibarra, 36, of Lufkin, failure to identify fugitive from justice and a warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt for DWI; and Tony Lee Ady Jr., 35, of Lufkin, criminal trespass
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 216 inmates as of 9 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.