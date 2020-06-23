Lufkin Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested William Shea Holeman, 27, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property and on warrant for speeding 10% or more above posted speed limit and no driver's license.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Mayra Alexandra Hernandez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on charges of assault causing bodily injury (family violence) and on warrants for failure to control speed, public intoxication, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and running a red light; Ryan Patrick Tullos, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Abraham Orta Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Matthew Quintana, 29, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on warrants for burglary of habitation and unauthorized use of a vehicle; Christy Michelle Patton, 45, of Lufkin, on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and four counts of theft of property.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Tristan Robert Riley, age unavailable, of Diboll, on charges of assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 218 inmates as of 7:10 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.