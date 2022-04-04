Lufkin police arrested 54-year-old Percy Robinson for theft in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive on Saturday. He also was arrested on warrants for defective or no tail lamps, no driver’s license and property theft between $100 and $750.
———
Updated: April 4, 2022 @ 8:24 am
———
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
