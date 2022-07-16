The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Jonathan Christian Brown, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Abygail Augusta Newsome, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Steven Lance Gardner, 46, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and warrant for bond surrender for burglary of a habitation; Robert Lee Gold, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury; and Abel Lopez, age unavailable, of Huntington, warrants for driving while license invalid and assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
