LDN Police Reports

Someone stole three TVs and a Minnie Mouse train set from a home in the 300 block of Texas Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Someone stole jewelry from a woman’s home in the 100 block of House Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday.

