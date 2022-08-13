The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Elliott Jamar Garrett, 32, of Lufkin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and warrants for parole violation for aggravated robbery; and Kenneth Gabriel Brewer, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance.
