The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Martin Alejandro Solis, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated (second); Kimberly Quovadis Forney, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, evading arrest/detention; Dominique L. Gardner, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault causing bodily injury; Harry Alexis Morales, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana; Melvin Clifton Vanwinkle, 49, of Zavalla, evading arrest/detention in a vehicle and accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than or equal to $200; and Darion Anthony Amie, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
