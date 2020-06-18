A deputy took a report of a stolen turkey at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
———
A man stole $6 worth of Rockstar Energy Drinks from Walmart around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
———
A deputy took a report of illegal dumping and the case was forwarded to an environmental control officer.
———
A man reported issues with dogs in his neighborhood in the 3400 block of Fenley Flat Road.
———
Animal control is investigating a possible case of a dog being poisoned in the 5800 block of FM 843.
———
Someone said her ex-husband has been harassing her over the telephone.
———
A woman said her storage building in the 1500 block of Wheeler Drive was broken into by a family member who didn’t have permission to be there. Several items were taken, but the woman didn’t want to pursue charges; she just wanted it documented.
———
Deputies arrested Joel Deleon, 27, of Lufkin, after they responded to the 100 block of Spain Road for a verbal disturbance between two people. The two were checked for warrants and Deleon had an out-of-county warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of marijuana.
———
Deputies arrested Ashton Solly, 21, of Rusk, after they responded to a report of a possible disturbance in the 3100 block of U.S. Highway 69 north. Deputies learned that one person was attempting to retrieve their dog from the residence but they never made contact with the owner of the home. Solly was inside the home, and when deputies made contact and were able to check for warrants, they confirmed a warrant for deadly conduct with a gun.
———
A woman told a deputy that her home in the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 69 north was burglarized. She believed it was a family member and deputies were able to recover her items when they made contact with that person. The woman wishes to pursue charges.
———
A woman said someone spray painted her home in the 3100 block of Freeman Street Tuesday morning.
———
A woman said she was receiving harassing messages between May 1 and June 10.
———
A woman said her son’s home in the 2000 block of East Lufkin Avenue was broken into while he was away.
———
A man said his $100 Cruiser bicycle was stolen from his home in the 900 block of Shady Pine Street.
———
Someone stole clothing from a store in the 4600 block of Medford Drive at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Anthony Ray Coutee, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and Dettrick R. Hamilton, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for robbery.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five other arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Sarah Michelle Riley, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for obstruction or retaliation; Esteban Chavez Jr., age unavailable, of Diboll, warrants for driving while intoxicated, having no driver's license and speeding; James McGuire, 42, of Diboll, warrant for DWI (third or more); Kerry Ann Welch, 30, of Huntington, warrants for possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tampering or fabricating physical evidence; and Shane Phillip Gammons, 39, of Lufkin, manufacture/delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 213 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
