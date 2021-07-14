Someone allegedly took supplements from a store in the 4000 block of South Medford Drive around 2 p.m. Monday.
Someone allegedly stole welding leads stolen from a vehicle in the 4300 block of South First Street at 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Updated: July 14, 2021 @ 3:42 pm
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
