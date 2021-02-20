The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrested late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests add charges include: Dillian Williams, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury/family violence; Montavion Devon Scott, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as of 5 p.m. Friday.
