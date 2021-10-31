Lufkin Police released information Sunday on an accident in 2000 block of North Timberland Drive in which one person died and four others were hospitalized.
A Mustang heading north on Timberland Drive crossed four lanes of traffic before being “T-boned” by a truck heading southbound, which was then rear ended by another truck, according to Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
