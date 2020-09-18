Lufkin police arrested Tyler Cullum, 26, of Lufkin, after he was allegedly found unresponsive in a business restroom with a syringe beside him on the floor in the 1000 block of West Frank Avenue at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
He was in possession of cocaine and Alprazolam at the time of his arrest, the report states.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.