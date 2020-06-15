The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Sunday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Felipe de Jesus Leon, 37, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and James Elvis Fuller, 59, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine pipe), unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000.
———
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Cleveland Casey, 35, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Raymundo Alonso Gonzalo, age unavailable, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, public intoxication.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Pedro Pablo Nolasco, age unavailable, of Lufkin, DWI (third or more) and a warrant for ICE hold; Ashley Diane Mendez, 30, of Lufkin, driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension; Jaime Salizar, age unavailable, of Jasper, Class C assault; Kaywin Milagro Flores, 26, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Cody Bryson Cosby, 44, of Diboll, murder; and Alexus Cishun Pleasant, 25, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 215 inmates as of 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.