Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tabatha McCord after a caller said a woman was going through mailboxes in the area of Fuller Springs Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
McCord was charged with failure to ID fugitive, possession of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, possession of a penalty group 3 controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (more than 50) and mail theft.
