Lufkin police arrested a man on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Raguet Street around 3:55 a.m. Thursday. He was a passenger a vehicle in which the driver had run a red light, according to a police report.
Someone stole surveillance cameras in the 1600 block of Airport Avenue around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
