Lufkin police performing a traffic stop on a silver 2005 four-door Mitsubishi Galant in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday cited the driver for no insurance and allegedly found a plastic baggie with a .5-gram ecstasy pill valued at $50 and a partially burned marijuana cigar valued at $50, according to a police report.
———
Police arrested a Diboll man on drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop on a silver 2005 vehicle of undisclosed make and model in the 2800 block of Old Mill Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Robert E. Huizar, 60, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was allegedly found with a Garcia Sporting Arms 9mm handgun with green slide, wooden handle and single bullet in the chamber, a clear plastic baggie with methamphetamine residue and a small cut-off piece of red plastic straw with drug residue, according to a police report. He also had a warrant for parole violation.
———
A burglar broke into a home in the 5400 block of Champions Drive and stole a Philips Sonicare Toothbrush valued at $165, two pairs of John Varvatos shoes and a pair of Nike shoes with a combined value of $3,500, brass knuckles with “property of New York” written on the bottom valued at $4,000 and an Apple iPhone 8 valued at $100 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
———
Someone stole a Swiss Gear backpack valued at $100 containing school books and a $25 wallet with a VeraBank Mastercard debit card and driver’s license from an unlocked gray 2016 Kia Sorento SUV parked in the 1200 block of East Lufkin Avenue between 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
———
Police investigating a disturbance call in the 1100 block of South Timberland Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday issued a citation to a woman for possession of drug paraphernalia after officers allegedly found a burned marijuana cigarette after she consented to a search of her motel room, according to a police report.
———
A man allegedly assaulted his ex-wife around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
———
A man allegedly assaulted his mother around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
———
A patient allegedly threatened a nurse in the 1200 block of West Frank Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Jose Enrique Cuc, age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass, criminal mischief causing between $100 and $750 in damages and assault/family violence; Russell Lee Jones, 50, of Lufkin, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily injury/family violence; and Devonte Devron Moore, 25, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
———
The Diboll Police Department arrested Bryan Corday Shoulders, 34, of Newton, on Saturday on a warrant out of Jasper County for aggravated robbery.
———
The Huntington Police Department arrested Raven Cheyene Allen, 27, of Lufkin, on Sunday on charges of interfering with public duties and public intoxication.
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 231 inmates as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.