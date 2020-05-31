LDN Police Reports

Someone stole fishing rods valued at $3,000 after breaking into a building in the 1800 block of East Lufkin Avenue on Friday.

Amanda Samano, 38, of Pollok, was arrested by Lufkin police after she was caught skip-scanning cosmetics valued at $53.22, clothing valued at $133.34 and camping supplies valued at $172.74 at Walmart about 7:40 p.m. Friday.

A suspect involved in a road rage incident ran from police on foot on Atkinson Drive on Friday night after evading police in a white 2000 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan. Police found a stolen silver Phoenix Arms .22 caliber handgun, ammunition, synthetic marijuana, a pipe and a glass pipe in the vehicle.

A woman in the 1200 block of Ray Street reported being assaulted by her husband about 9 p.m. Friday.

Edward Barnish, 56, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 100 block of Whitehouse Drive around early Saturday morning.

A man in the 800 block of Kurth Drive attempted to pass counterfeit $50 bills three different times.

A package containing Shape Locker Workout Equipment valued at $62.99 was stolen from the front porch of a home in the 1500 block of Feagin Drive.

A Coach backpack valued at $200 and Coach wallet valued at $100 and containing $40 in cash, a Social Security card, a Texas driver’s license and some bank account information were stolen Friday night from a white 2018 Toyota Camry in the 100 block of Timberland Drive.

The Lufkin Police Department arrested Britten Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for the possession of marijuana.

The Pct. 1 Constable arrested Jordan Menefee, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for assault late Friday or early Saturday.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Friday or early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Kory Nicholas Otteson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Michael Slocum, age unavailable, of Slaton, driving while intoxicated for the second time and illegal dumping or littering; Sean Davin Rowin, 20, of Lufkin, on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury; Manuel Angel Soto, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Micah Elliot King, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license because of previous conviction or suspension, failure to signal the requiared distance between turning and on a warrant for the possession of marijuana.

The Angelina County Jail housed 206 inmates as of 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Tags

Recommended for you