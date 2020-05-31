Someone stole fishing rods valued at $3,000 after breaking into a building in the 1800 block of East Lufkin Avenue on Friday.
Amanda Samano, 38, of Pollok, was arrested by Lufkin police after she was caught skip-scanning cosmetics valued at $53.22, clothing valued at $133.34 and camping supplies valued at $172.74 at Walmart about 7:40 p.m. Friday.
A suspect involved in a road rage incident ran from police on foot on Atkinson Drive on Friday night after evading police in a white 2000 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan. Police found a stolen silver Phoenix Arms .22 caliber handgun, ammunition, synthetic marijuana, a pipe and a glass pipe in the vehicle.
A woman in the 1200 block of Ray Street reported being assaulted by her husband about 9 p.m. Friday.
Edward Barnish, 56, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 100 block of Whitehouse Drive around early Saturday morning.
A man in the 800 block of Kurth Drive attempted to pass counterfeit $50 bills three different times.
A package containing Shape Locker Workout Equipment valued at $62.99 was stolen from the front porch of a home in the 1500 block of Feagin Drive.
A Coach backpack valued at $200 and Coach wallet valued at $100 and containing $40 in cash, a Social Security card, a Texas driver’s license and some bank account information were stolen Friday night from a white 2018 Toyota Camry in the 100 block of Timberland Drive.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Britten Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for the possession of marijuana.
The Pct. 1 Constable arrested Jordan Menefee, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for assault late Friday or early Saturday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Friday or early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Kory Nicholas Otteson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Michael Slocum, age unavailable, of Slaton, driving while intoxicated for the second time and illegal dumping or littering; Sean Davin Rowin, 20, of Lufkin, on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury; Manuel Angel Soto, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Micah Elliot King, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, driving with an invalid license because of previous conviction or suspension, failure to signal the requiared distance between turning and on a warrant for the possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 206 inmates as of 4:20 p.m. Saturday.
