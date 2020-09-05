Lufkin police arrested Caleb Bentley, 31, of Lufkin, and Toni Ford, 30, of Goodyear, Arizona, on charges of public intoxication after a report of a man and woman who appeared to be intoxicated in the Lowe’s parking lot at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
A witness said he saw Bentley lying on the pavement near the back of the car and Ford passed out inside the vehicle. The witness said Bentley awoke and began doing push-ups and licking the pavement, the report states.
