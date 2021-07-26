Lufkin police arrested Ashley D. Montgomery, 31, of Lufkin, on charges of public intoxication, giving false identifying information and possession of a round white tablet believed to be Tylenol with codeine after responding to a call of a verbal disturbance around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Clingman Street, according to a police report.
