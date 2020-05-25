The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Edgar Eluid Portillo, 39, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated, displaying a fictitious license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for expired license plates, no driver’s license, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Adam Davis, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causes bodily injury to a date/family/household member; and Mario A. Facundo Martinez, 25, of Lufkin, DWI.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Heather Miranda Poe, 33, of Huntington, Saturday on a warrant for DWI.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Javen Christopher Rasberry, age unavailable, of Jasper, Saturday on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Brent Joseph Manley, 36, of Pollok, assault/family violence; Charles Edward Cunigan, 27, of Memphis, Tennessee, warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; Martin Alejandro Solis, 24, of Lufkin, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of between 3 and 28 grams of a Schedule III controlled substance, DWI (second) and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Schedule I controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 200 inmates as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
