Police arrested Henry Blaine Boykin IV, 24, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of narcotics and a weapons violation after a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Cain Street. He was in possession of a Glock handgun, $900 in cash, a scale, between 1 and 4 grams of cocaine and between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana, according to a Lufkin police report.
