An Angelina County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 2300 block of Ralph Nerren Road, where there was a death at a residence around 8:33 a.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the sexual assault of a child.
Someone illegally dumped six bags of trash near a woman’s residence in the 1500 block of FM 844 on Tuesday.
Someone damaged a mailbox in the 600 block of Holubec Road sometime Monday night.
A man was transported to a mental health facility after he was reported having mental health issues.
A man said he gave someone access to his account but later discovered that he was locked out of the account and his funds were gone, including a pending deposit.
Electronics were stolen from a business in the 2300 block of Atkinson Drive. The business was broken into sometime late Monday or early Tuesday.
Someone stole loose change and sun glasses from an unlocked 2016 gray Ford F-150 pickup truck that was in the 3900 block of North Medford Drive.
A Murray MNA lawn mower valued at $180 was stolen in the 1600 block of Lufkin Avenue sometime early Tuesday.
Someone in the 1700 block of Juniper Lane reported identity theft on Tuesday.
A woman said someone stole her wallet from her unlocked 2014 Buick Enclave in the 1000 block of South John Redditt Drive at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Dru Heather Rawlinson, 53, of Lufkin, was arrested by Lufkin Police for theft with two prior convictions after she was caught skip scanning at Walmart on Saturday.
An air conditioning unit was stolen from a business in the 1700 block of North Medford Drive on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Charlie Stevenson Wright, 28, of Nacogdoches, on warrants for stalking, two counts of no driver’s license, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility — having no insurance, affixing light-altering material to his windshield and the possession of drug paraphernalia; and Dumaurier Desean Applon, 40, of Lufkin, on warrants for speeding, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and on a bond violation for driving while intoxicated for the third or more time.
The Angelina County Jail housed 208 inmates as of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
