Lufkin police recovered a vehicle stolen from a business parking lot and driven through a fence in the 700 block of East Denman Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The thief also entered several other vehicles outside the business. The recovered vehicle had damage to the hood and a rear tire and a carton of cigarettes and tablet were missing from it.
Police arrested Dajon Drake, 27, of Lufkin, for allegedly choking a woman around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
