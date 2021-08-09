LDN Police Reports

A woman said she was assaulted by someone she knows while pumping gas around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of North John Redditt Drive.

———

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.