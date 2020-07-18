Lufkin police arrested Xavier O. Williams, 17, of Tyler, after someone in the 200 block of Sawgrass Circle said he stole two guns from a residence while moving furniture into it, according to a police report.
Police issued a citation to Juwan D. Davis, 21, of Lufkin, for possession of drug paraphernalia after he was allegedly found in a park after hours, according to a police report.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
