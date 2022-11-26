The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Michael De, Rell, Davis Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, evading arrest/detention; Michael Renwick Houston, 56, address unavailable, warrant for federal hold for charge of possession of cocaine; Darmarcus Antwone Ford, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Marcus Servin, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; and Delilah Beatrice Hendrix, 39, of Lufkin, obstructing highway passageway and resisting arrest, search or transport.
