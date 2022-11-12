The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Trevante Desahun Hunt, 29, of Lufkin, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, resisting arrest, search or transport and warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, two counts of no driver’s license, assault causing bodily injury and theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000; Ashley Nicole Hughes, age unavailable, of Diboll, forgery of a financial instrument and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Brian Gregory Garrett, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance and criminal trespass; Tyquesha Nicole Pleasant, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, theft and evading arrest/detention; Ethan Nethery, age unavailable, address unavailable, public intoxication; and Tiffany D’Ann Ulmer, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
