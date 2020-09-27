LDN Police Reports

Someone reported a robbery and possible organized criminal activity in the 1200 block of West Frank Avenue at 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

A husband and wife pushed each other after a verbal altercation in the 400 block of Washington Avenue on Friday night.

