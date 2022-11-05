The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Jay Thomas Hines, 49, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Carly Sue Daniel, age unavailable, of Lufkin, resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest/detention; Dillon Miller, 23, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and evading arrest/detention; and Leslie K. Jackson, 51, of Nacogdoches, warrants for theft of property valued at less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions and failure to appear at a child support hearing.
