Someone in the 800 block of North Avenue fired approximately 10 shots at a subject and his family members and then fled before officers arrived.
A woman in the 200 block of Broaddus Street discharged a firearm in the direction of her ex-husband.
Someone in the 400 block of East Lufkin Avenue reported a burglary with intent to commit assault.
A man in the 100 block of East Kerr Avenue reported his home was burglarized.
A woman in the 100 block of House Avenue reported someone broke her glass storm door with a rock during the night.
Officers in the 700 Ellis Avenue reported miscommunication between a brother and sister that led to a high-risk traffic stop and no offense.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Noelle Jeanette Thomas, age unavailable, on charges of fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing, failure to identify, criminal trespassing and warrants for speeding over the limit and no driver’s license; Alejandro Barcenas, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Justin Lee Hickman, age unavailable, Lufkin, on warrants for theft of service, expired driver’s license, two counts of expired registration and four counts of no driver’s license; Austen Michael Leone, age unavailable, of Grovetown, on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Lurina Ann Cobb, age unavailable, of Huntington, on charges of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of possession of a controlled substance; and Falen Diane Mae Mangum, age unavailable, Lufkin, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Eduardo Barajas, age unavailable, Diboll, on a charge of assault/family violence and on warrants for equipment violations and two counts of no driver’s license and no liability insurance and Marlene Enriquez, age unavailable, Lufkin, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 206 as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
