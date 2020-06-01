LDN Police Reports

Someone in the 800 block of North Avenue fired approximately 10 shots at a subject and his family members and then fled before officers arrived.

A woman in the 200 block of Broaddus Street discharged a firearm in the direction of her ex-husband.

Someone in the 400 block of East Lufkin Avenue reported a burglary with intent to commit assault.

A man in the 100 block of East Kerr Avenue reported his home was burglarized.

A woman in the 100 block of House Avenue reported someone broke her glass storm door with a rock during the night.

Officers in the 700 Ellis Avenue reported miscommunication between a brother and sister that led to a high-risk traffic stop and no offense.

The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Noelle Jeanette Thomas, age unavailable, on charges of fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing, failure to identify, criminal trespassing and warrants for speeding over the limit and no driver’s license; Alejandro Barcenas, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Justin Lee Hickman, age unavailable, Lufkin, on warrants for theft of service, expired driver’s license, two counts of expired registration and four counts of no driver’s license; Austen Michael Leone, age unavailable, of Grovetown, on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Lurina Ann Cobb, age unavailable, of Huntington, on charges of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of possession of a controlled substance; and Falen Diane Mae Mangum, age unavailable, Lufkin, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

The Diboll Police Department arrested Eduardo Barajas, age unavailable, Diboll, on a charge of assault/family violence and on warrants for equipment violations and two counts of no driver’s license and no liability insurance and Marlene Enriquez, age unavailable, Lufkin, on a charge of possession of marijuana.

The Angelina County Jail housed 206 as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Tags

Recommended for you