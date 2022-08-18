LDN police alert.jpg

Lufkin police arrested Trevion Skillern, 20, of Lufkin, for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Southwood Drive.

