An Angelina County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a Lufkin man after reportedly watching him throw three bags of methamphetamine out of his vehicle when the deputy initiated a traffic stop.
Shane Gammons was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 69 near Garrison Drive when the deputy saw his vehicle had no tail lights, according to a sheriff’s office report. The deputy flashed his lights and reportedly watched as Gammons threw several white objects from the driver’s side window, the report stated.
Gammons traveled slowly until he pulled over, further up the feeder road. An Angelina County narcotics investigator and the Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics investigator traveled to where the deputy said he’d seen the objects go. They found three clear baggies that contained a crystal-like substance they believe to be methamphetamines, according to the report.
The combined weight of the baggies was 35.7 grams, including packaging.
Deputies responded to a criminal trespass in progress in the 3000 block of Old Diboll Highway in which the complainants said a family member was beating on their front door and trying to gain entry. They arrested Chasity Page Fowler, 29, on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and criminal trespass and on warrants for public intoxication and having no driver’s license.
A man said someone he possibly knew shot BBs into the door of his residence in the 100 block of Bennie Ferguson Lane.
Someone reported shots fired in the 1600 block of Keltys Street.
A woman was assaulted by a man during an argument Wednesday.
A woman said her ex-husband aggressively tried to take their child.
A man asked for a criminal trespass warning to be issued against his ex-wife.
A woman said an ex-boyfriend keyed her rental vehicle in the 1800 block of Sayers Street at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday.
A woman reported being assaulted Wednesday night.
Someone stole fuel and cigarettes from a convenience store in the 3000 block of Atkinson Drive at 3:15 a.m. Thursday.
Someone in the 600 block of County Barn Road said someone stole his industrial dolly.
A camper at Hanks Creek Park said that while they were camping over the weekend, someone stole five rods and reels.
A woman in the 1700 block of Coward Street said someone broke into her house and stole her wallet and a bag of cellphone chargers while she was away.
A man said someone stole two rods and reels from his camp as well as a 2-gallon gas can over the weekend.
A man said someone stole the propane tank off his camper and two ski/life vests while he was camping at Hanks Creek.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Michelle Lee Pritchard, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15-years-old; Ryan Scott Hagood, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of between 3 and 28 grams of a controlled substance and a warrant from San Augustine for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; and Pamela Michell Higgs, 38, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four other arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Jere Lynn Powell, age unavailable, of Huntington, property theft between $100 and $750; James Edwin Durham, 47, of Lufkin, assault/family violence impeding breath or circulation and warrants for parole violation from Austin and property theft from Nacogdoches County; and Nicholas Drew Corley, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Jail housed 212 inmates as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
