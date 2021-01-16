LDN Police Reports

Someone stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle in the 600 block of West Whitehouse Drive at 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

Someone stole a flatbed trailer in the 1600 block of Rice Drive around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.