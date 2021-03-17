The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Delametrius Ken’Trell Roberson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia; Micheal Jean Allen, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for burglary of habitation, speeding, no driver’s license, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft, public intoxication, assault/physical contact, burglary of building and theft of wire cable (50% aluminum/bronze/copper less than $20,000); Leo Morrison Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault by contact/family violence; and Lucas Lorenzo Walker, age unavailable, of Columbus, Ohio, public intoxication.
