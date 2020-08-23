LDN Police Reports

Lufkin police officers arrested Thomas Terrell Graham, 31, of Lufkin twice over a 24-hour period. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication and on warrants for two counts of theft, two counts of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested later in the day on a charge of resisting arrest, search or transport and public intoxication.

The Lufkin Police Department made eight other arrests late Friday or early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Becky Renee Murphy, 35, of Pollok, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance, no driver’s license and for assault/family violence; Melissa Dawn Mangum, 41, of Apple Springs, on a charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant from Austin for parole violation; Rafael Ramirez Hernandez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated (third or more); Francisco Barrios Guerra, 44, of Lufkin, on charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a household or family member with a deadly weapon and on a warrant for resisting arrest, search or transport; Sheri Patton Cotten, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of theft between $100 and $750 in property; Marvin Greening, 49, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and Janet Johnson Henson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.

