A man in the 11000 block of FM 2021 reported being threatened online by several people Monday afternoon after he posted some things on his social media accounts.
A woman had a criminal trespass warning issued against her neighbor on Monday. The neighbor has allegedly continued to cut through and refused to leave the woman’s property in the 200 block of Concord Hill Road.
A man reported ongoing issues with his neighbor in the 200 block of Bennie Street on Monday morning. He told Angelina County sheriff’s deputies that his neighbor installed cameras that had a view of his property.
A man in the 400 block of Stubblefield Road said his vehicle was missing. After investigating the issue, deputies determined it was a civil matter.
A man found a tool box containing multiple items, including narcotics, when he moved into his residence around 10 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of FM 325.
A man in the 100 block of Self Road said someone he knew possibly broke the padlock off his camper and stole the window unit before breaking three windows.
A man and child said they were assaulted by two men they knew at their residence in the 100 block of Otteson Lane.
A woman reported vehicle damage that occurred when someone she knew accelerated out of the gravel driveway at the residence in the 1600 block of Fuller Springs Drive, throwing rocks all over her vehicle.
Someone stole a firearm from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of First Street.
A woman in the 3000 block of John Redditt Drive cashed a canceled check worth $80 at 11:24 a.m. Monday.
A woman said she was assaulted in the 1600 block of West Frank Avenue at 12:43 p.m. Monday.
A woman said a man passed a fake $50 bill in the 600 block of Raguet Street at 2:25 p.m. on Monday.
Someone stole a firearm from a gray 2017 Dodge Durango in the 4100 block of College Drive sometime between May 27 and June 1.
A man said a cellphone was stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue at 5 p.m. Monday.
A woman was caught shoplifting at the Dollar Tree in the 400 block of North Timberland Drive around 7 p.m. Monday. She left before police arrived.
A man in the 1800 block of Sayers Street reported being assaulted by a woman around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Jesse Julius Pennington Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, two counts of assault/family violence with two prior convictions; Julia Shawentay Goodwin, 39, of Lufkin, two warrants for possession of a controlled substance; and Frederick Donnell Woods, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Ella Makenzy Warfel, age unavailable, of Houston, possession of marijuana; and Summer Fregia, age unavailable, of Humble, warrant from Harris County for property theft between $2,500 and $30,000.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Caleb Girdler, 19, of Lufkin, on charges of not wearing a seatbelt, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for two counts of the burglary of a building and theft.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Eddie Lynn McCarty Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, on charges of public intoxication, criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Cody Michael Daniel Ragain, age unavailable, of Point Blank, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Stephen Wayne Hudson, age unavailable, of Huntington, warrant for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension; Trisha Elaine Donahoe, 63, of Zavalla, assault causing bodily injury; and Suzanne Elizabeth Gaskey, 50, of Lufkin, aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a deadly weapon.
Another agency arrested Brent Allen Murphy, age unavailable, of La Marque, on a charge of parole violation.
The Angelina County Jail housed 207 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.