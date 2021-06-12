In three unrelated incidents, a man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at 11:40 a.m., a former friend allegedly assaulted a woman around 12:50 p.m. and a man allegedly assaulted a woman at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
Someone stole a weed trimmer from a woman’s front yard in the 1600 block of Long Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
