Lufkin police arrested Christopher Carter, 32, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamines after a call about an alleged burglary in progress around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North First Street, according to a police report.
A man allegedly kicked in a door during a domestic disturbance around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment in the 3500 block of North John Redditt Drive.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
