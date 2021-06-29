Lufkin police arrested JaCourtney Lewis, 30, of Lufkin, for DWI after a report of a man allegedly asleep in his vehicle at a traffic light in the 1200 block of East Lufkin Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Updated: June 29, 2021 @ 1:03 am
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
