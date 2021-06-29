LDN Police Reports

Lufkin police arrested JaCourtney Lewis, 30, of Lufkin, for DWI after a report of a man allegedly asleep in his vehicle at a traffic light in the 1200 block of East Lufkin Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

