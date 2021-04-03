The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Eddie Joe Klajderman, age unavailable, of Center, warrant for theft of wire/cable with 50% aluminum/bronze/copper less than $20,000; Dominique Dewayne Daniels, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of no driver’s license, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and parole violation; Kendarion Parks, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession; Dylan Scott Holland, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Lester Alfonso Pete Peters, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Kevin Clyde Alexander, 54, of Lufkin, criminal trespass, class B misdemeanor or higher; Neida Marie Pichardo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance; and Samantha Alexa Castellanos, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for mine in possession of alcohol.
