Someone reported a burglary of habitation/building in the 200 block of Robert Street around 12:40 p.m. Friday.
Someone made an animal complaint in the 3100 block of FM 328 around 4:20 p.m. Friday.
Someone reported a burglary in the 3100 block of FM 325 around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Someone made an animal complaint in the 6200 block of U.S. Highway 69 south at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Someone reported a sexual assault of a child around 12:55 p.m. Friday.
Someone reported a fire in the 22000 block of U.S. Highway 69 south around 12:50 p.m. Friday.
Someone reported a theft in the 6000 block of state Highway 103 east around 6:35 p.m. Friday.
Someone reported an unauthorized use of motor vehicle in the 100 block of Haylie Way around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Someone reported a disturbance in the 100 block of Liles Lane around noon Saturday.
Someone made an animal complaint on Edwards Loop at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
Someone made an animal complaint in the 3300 block of Fenley Flat Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Someone reported criminal mischief in the 3600 block of Old Union Road around 10 a.m. Sunday.
Someone reported criminal mischief on Old Center Cemetery Road around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
Someone reported a traffic hazard on FM 2021 around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Christopher Nathan Howell, 28, of Chester, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of penalty group 1 controlled substance, criminal trespass, theft with two prior convictions and warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; James Wesley Boykin, age unavailable, of Zavalla, warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual; Anthony Allen Willis, age unavailable, of Huntington, driving while intoxicated; and Luis Vargas, 54, of Hudson, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Jimmy Earl Allen, 38, of Lufkin, evading arrest or detention, assault/family violence and warrant for parole violation for unlawful possession of firearm by felon; and Triston Matthew Carrell, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of less than 28 grams of penalty group 3 controlled substance, bail jumping and failure to appear and possession of less than 28 grams of penalty group 3 controlled substance.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Brittany Evon Dixon, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for order for surrender for unauthorized use of vehicle and bond surrender for theft of property between $1,500 and $20,000.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Kenneth R. Taylor, 64, address unavailable, charge of possession of less than 1 gram of penalty group 1 controlled substance and warrant for aggravated sexual assault.
The Angelina County Jail housed 235 inmates as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.
