The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Noal Price III, 28, of Wells, warrants for assault of a public servant, two counts of driving while license invalid, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of no insurance, two counts of failure to appear at a court appearance, two counts of certain dog/coyote at large, disregarding official traffic control device, driving with no seatbelt, failure to control speed, failure to display driver’s license and unlawful carrying of a weapon; Cedric Spears Jr., 21, of Lufkin, warrants for assault causing bodily injury/family violence, two counts of speeding (10% or more), no muffler, two counts of no driver’s license, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and fleeing a police officer; Emmalea Rose Pena, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Aaron Pena, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; William Richard Longpre, 44, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to yield right of way at a traffic control signal and aggravated robbery; and Shelton Klevon Glenn, 46, of Lufkin, warrant for sexual assault.
