LDN Police Reports

Someone burglarized a home in the 100 block of Cheyenne Road around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Someone reported theft around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Peavy Switch Road.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.