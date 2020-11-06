LDN Police Reports

A thief stole styling tools, scissors and clippers from a barber shop in the 2200 block of East Denman Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

A man harassed his ex-girlfriend around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

