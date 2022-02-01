LDN Police Reports

A man reported being assaulted by his former girlfriend around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Paul Avenue.

———

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at

jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.