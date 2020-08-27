A thief stole a cooler, tools and a gas can from the back of a truck in the 1100 block of South Timberland Drive around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Tropical storm or hurricane conditions possible. Becoming partly cloudy after some morning wind and rain. High 89F. NW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Clear skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 3:31 am
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
