LDN Police Reports

A thief stole a cooler, tools and a gas can from the back of a truck in the 1100 block of South Timberland Drive around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

———

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Tags

Recommended for you